Centennial Bank has provided $10989 million of mortgage financing against a pair of neighboring hotels with 481 rooms in Pensacola Beach, Fla The five-year loan, arranged by JLL's Hotel & Hospitality Group, allowed the properties' owner, Innisfree...
Commercial Observer A venture of PH Realty Capital and Rockledge has paid $336 million for a portfolio of six apartment buildings in the South Bronx, NY The buildings, at 111-119 Tudor Place, 1170-1176 Walton Ave and 309 164th St, were purchased...
Philadelphia Business Journal OceanFirst Bank has provided $425 million of financing, while Nuveen Green Capital provided $301 million of commercial property assessed clean energy, or C-PACE, financing for the construction of a 172,000-square-foot...
South Florida Business Journal LeFrak Organization has acquired a stake in the 312-unit Core Apartments in Miami in a deal valuing the property at $127 million, or $407,051/unit The New York developer bought its stake from Adler Group of Miami and...
Northwind Group, an investment manager founded in 2017, expects to triple its loan-origination volume this year to at least $12 billion That's even more than the company had projected as recently as this summer, when it had completed about $600...
Lenders led by Cambridge Savings Bank have provided $93 million of financing for the redevelopment of the Innes Apartments public-housing project, which was built in 1951 in Chelsea, Mass, across the Mystic River from Boston The other participating...
PGIM Real Estate has hired Shaunak Tanna, an 18-year lending industry veteran, as executive director and head of structured debt originations for the East and Midwest regions In addition, the investment manager, with $2068 billion of assets under...
Dwight Capital has provided a total of $40 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for a pair of recently completed apartment properties with 236 units in Portland, Ore The financing...
Northwind Group has provided $62 million of mortgage financing to fund the completion of the 86-unit NOVA residential condominium property in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY The loan retires what had been a $55 million loan that Scale...