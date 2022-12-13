Log In or Subscribe to read more
Capital One has provided $60 million of financing against a portfolio of six industrial properties with 900,000 square feet in Southern California owned by Rexford Industrial The two-year loan can be extended by up to three additional 12-month terms...
TheRealDeal Hill Street Realty has paid $38 million, or about $441,860/unit, for the 86-unit San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, Calif Guardian Life Insurance Co of America sold the property, at 975 San Pasqual St, near the California Institute of...
The Real Deal Brick & Timber has paid $62 million, or $620/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot Cube Wynwd office property in Miami The buyer financed its purchase with a $36 million loan from JPMorgan Chase Tricera Capital and Lndmrk Development...
Yield PRO Waterway Family Funds has bought the 11th Street Flats student-housing property in Waco, Texas Newsome Development and Investments sold the property, with 134 beds in 45 units, and was represented in the deal by JLL Capital Markets The...
Yield PRO Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of two apartment properties in the Dallas area for a combined $82 million The properties are the 6500 South Apartments, with 536 units at 9573 and 6500 South Cockrell Hill Road in Dallas, and...
Southland Center Mall in the Detroit suburb of Taylor, Mich, has been appraised at a value of $669 million, down from the $1144 million appraised value given 10 years ago, when a $7875 million CMBS loan was written against it The loan now has a...
Puget Sound Business Journal Citibank has provided $110 million of financing against Met Tower, a 366-unit apartment property in Seattle Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing, which allowed the owners of the property, Continental Properties...
The Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency has provided $3186 million of mortgage financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program, for the 120-unit City Square Elderly Housing apartment property in the...
Dwight Capital has provided $214 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program against Paxton 365, a 121-unit apartment property in Salt Lake City The five-story property, at 365 West...