Capital One has provided $60 million of financing against a portfolio of six industrial properties with 900,000 square feet in Southern California owned by Rexford Industrial The two-year loan can be extended by up to three additional 12-month terms...
Puget Sound Business Journal Citibank has provided $110 million of financing against Met Tower, a 366-unit apartment property in Seattle Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing, which allowed the owners of the property, Continental Properties...
Dwight Capital has provided $214 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program against Paxton 365, a 121-unit apartment property in Salt Lake City The five-story property, at 365 West...
Dallas Morning News Larson Capital Management has lined up $456 million of financing from Metropolitan Life Insurance Co for its purchase of the 215,499-square-foot Plaza at Legacy office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The St Louis...
Kearny Bank has provided $786 million of mortgage financing against a portfolio of 12 apartment properties with 1,016 units in New Jersey and the Bronx, NY The loan, which has a 10-year term and pays a 425 percent fixed coupon, was arranged by...
Centennial Bank has provided $10989 million of mortgage financing against a pair of neighboring hotels with 481 rooms in Pensacola Beach, Fla The five-year loan, arranged by JLL's Hotel & Hospitality Group, allowed the properties' owner, Innisfree...
Commercial Observer Popular Bank has provided $486 million of financing for the construction of a 137-unit apartment property at 2-24 26th Ave in the Astoria section of Queens, NY Galaxy Capital of New York arranged the loan The property is being...
Philadelphia Business Journal OceanFirst Bank has provided $425 million of financing, while Nuveen Green Capital provided $301 million of commercial property assessed clean energy, or C-PACE, financing for the construction of a 172,000-square-foot...
South Florida Business Journal LeFrak Organization has acquired a stake in the 312-unit Core Apartments in Miami in a deal valuing the property at $127 million, or $407,051/unit The New York developer bought its stake from Adler Group of Miami and...