Yield PRO Waterway Family Funds has bought the 11th Street Flats student-housing property in Waco, Texas Newsome Development and Investments sold the property, with 134 beds in 45 units, and was represented in the deal by JLL Capital Markets The...
Yield PRO Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of two apartment properties in the Dallas area for a combined $82 million The properties are the 6500 South Apartments, with 536 units at 9573 and 6500 South Cockrell Hill Road in Dallas, and...
Journal-News PLK Communities has broken ground on the 168-unit Meribel apartment property in Springboro, Ohio The Cincinnati developer is building the property along Springs Boulevard and just off Yankee Street, about 15 miles south of Dayton, Ohio...
Commercial Observer Fortis has filed plans to build a 166-unit apartment building on a long-vacant site at 2025 Fairfax Drive in Arlington, Va The Washington, DC, developer first filed plans in 2011 At the time, it had proposed a 12-story building...
Dallas Morning News Larson Capital Management has lined up $456 million of financing from Metropolitan Life Insurance Co for its purchase of the 215,499-square-foot Plaza at Legacy office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The St Louis...
Rentvcom A venture of High Street Residential and Principal Asset Management has broken ground on Vivo on Harbor, a 137-unit apartment property in San Pedro, Calif The property is being built at 511 South Harbord Blvd, right on the waterfront of the...
Dallas Morning News Lincoln Advisors has purchased the 178,200-square-foot office and warehouse building at 16240 Gateway Path in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Chicago company, an affiliate of Lincoln Property Co, bought the property from...
Dallas Morning News Alamo Manhattan Corp is building a 210-unit apartment project in Dallas The local developer recently broke ground on the property at Zang Boulevard and 7th Street in the city’s Bishop Arts district It will have more than...
Dallas Morning News Sol-Ark, a solar-energy company, is moving its headquarters to the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The company, which previously had housed its operations in Plano, Texas, is leasing a 115,000-square-foot office building at 805...