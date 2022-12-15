Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bank of America has led a $360 million loan for the construction of the 834-unit 1 Java St apartment property that a venture of Lendlease and Aware Super is developing along the waterfront in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY Other participants...
Austin Business Journal High Street Residential Inc is developing a 20-story apartment building in Austin, Texas, according to plans filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation The company, an affiliate of Trammell Crow Co of Dallas,...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to begin next spring on the GreenHouse, a 21-story residential building in downtown Dallas Woodfield Development of Arlington, Va, has filed plans to build the property on South Good Latimer Expressway near Interstate...
Dallas Morning News Trinsic Residential Group is building the 325-unit Aura Main Street apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Dallas developer is constructing the property on Main Street, between Interstate 35 East and the...
Dallas Morning News Pratt Street Capital has bought the 210,465-square-foot Wellington Centre office building in Dallas The Pikesville, Md, company purchased the 10-story property from Fidelity Commercial of Taiwan Newmark brokered the deal The...
Parkview Financial has provided $55 million of mortgage financing for the construction of a proposed 586-unit apartment complex in Woodburn, Ore, which is midway between Portland, Ore, and Salem, Ore The property, dubbed the Allison Way Apartments,...
Crain’s Chicago Business CityPads Chicago is planning to construct a 136-unit apartment property at 1523 North Fremont St in Chicago The local developer expects to complete the project in late 2024, but will need zoning approvals before...
Square Mile Capital Management and Bank OZK have provided $2026 million of financing for the construction of the Bioterra, a 316,000-square-foot life-sciences property in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa area The six-story building is being developed...
Woodtvcom Magnus Capital Partners will break ground this month on HōM Flats at Maynard, a 240-unit apartment property in Grand Rapids, Mich The local developer is building the property at 526 Maynard Ave NW It will have one-, two- and...