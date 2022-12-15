Log In or Subscribe to read more
Parkview Financial has provided $55 million of mortgage financing for the construction of a proposed 586-unit apartment complex in Woodburn, Ore, which is midway between Portland, Ore, and Salem, Ore The property, dubbed the Allison Way Apartments,...
Crain’s Chicago Business CityPads Chicago is planning to construct a 136-unit apartment property at 1523 North Fremont St in Chicago The local developer expects to complete the project in late 2024, but will need zoning approvals before...
Multi-Housing News Morningstar Properties has paid $195 million, or $15,439/unit, for HPI Henderson Storage, a 1,263-unit self-storage property in Henderson, Nev The Matthews, NC, company purchased the property from HPI Real Estate in a deal...
Woodtvcom Magnus Capital Partners will break ground this month on HōM Flats at Maynard, a 240-unit apartment property in Grand Rapids, Mich The local developer is building the property at 526 Maynard Ave NW It will have one-, two- and...
Orlando Business Journal Drury Development Corp has bought the 219-room Days Inn by Wyndham Orlando Convention Center/International Drive hotel for $195 million, or about $89,041/room The St Louis company purchased the property, at 9990...
Starwood Capital Group has successfully negotiated a 16-month term extension for what had been an $800 million loan against a portfolio of 138 limited-service hotels with 10,576 rooms that it owns The loan, which had matured in October, was extended...
Berkadia had arranged the $3618 million loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank to fund the $62 million purchase of the 100,000-square-foot Cube WYNWD office building in Miami As reported, the property was purchased by a venture of Brick & Timber...
Commercial Observer Capital One and New York Community Bank have provided $323 million of mortgage financing to help fund Eagle Rock Properties’ purchase of a portfolio of five apartment properties with 1,314 units in Massachusetts and New...
Kansas City Business Journal LANE4 Property Group has acquired Hawthorne Plaza, a 135,000-square-foot retail center in Overland Park, Kan The purchase price could not yet be learned However, it was appraised this year at a value of $298 million,...