Bank of America has led a $360 million loan for the construction of the 834-unit 1 Java St apartment property that a venture of Lendlease and Aware Super is developing along the waterfront in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY Other participants...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Grupo Pontegadea has paid $32224 million, or $774,615/unit, for Kiara, a 416-unit apartment property in Seattle The investment firm, owned by Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of such fashion retailers as...
Austin Business Journal High Street Residential Inc is developing a 20-story apartment building in Austin, Texas, according to plans filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation The company, an affiliate of Trammell Crow Co of Dallas,...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to begin next spring on the GreenHouse, a 21-story residential building in downtown Dallas Woodfield Development of Arlington, Va, has filed plans to build the property on South Good Latimer Expressway near Interstate...
Dallas Morning News Trinsic Residential Group is building the 325-unit Aura Main Street apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Dallas developer is constructing the property on Main Street, between Interstate 35 East and the...
Dallas Morning News FRC Realty Inc has proposed developing a 24-story apartment building in Dallas’ Turtle Creek neighborhood The Chicago property firm hopes to start construction on the $95 million property next summer and complete it in 2025...
Parkview Financial has provided $55 million of mortgage financing for the construction of a proposed 586-unit apartment complex in Woodburn, Ore, which is midway between Portland, Ore, and Salem, Ore The property, dubbed the Allison Way Apartments,...
Multi-Housing News Morningstar Properties has paid $195 million, or $15,439/unit, for HPI Henderson Storage, a 1,263-unit self-storage property in Henderson, Nev The Matthews, NC, company purchased the property from HPI Real Estate in a deal...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of L+M Development Partners and SAA|EVI has acquired the 297-unit Concordia Place Apartments in Chicago Capital Realty Group was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed The buyer secured $997 million...