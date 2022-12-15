Log In or Subscribe to read more
Parkview Financial has provided $55 million of mortgage financing for the construction of a proposed 586-unit apartment complex in Woodburn, Ore, which is midway between Portland, Ore, and Salem, Ore The property, dubbed the Allison Way Apartments,...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of L+M Development Partners and SAA|EVI has acquired the 297-unit Concordia Place Apartments in Chicago Capital Realty Group was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed The buyer secured $997 million...
Square Mile Capital Management and Bank OZK have provided $2026 million of financing for the construction of the Bioterra, a 316,000-square-foot life-sciences property in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa area The six-story building is being developed...
Woodtvcom Magnus Capital Partners will break ground this month on HōM Flats at Maynard, a 240-unit apartment property in Grand Rapids, Mich The local developer is building the property at 526 Maynard Ave NW It will have one-, two- and...
Charlotte Business Journal Pappas Properties is planning to build the Santé Matthews mixed-use project in Matthews, NC, about 12 miles southeast of Charlotte, NC The Charlotte developer has proposed the project for 828 acres at Stallings and...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Abacus Capital, JE Dunn Capital Partners and L&B Realty has paid $5 million for the site of the former Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery in Charlotte, NC The 075-acre site, at 2025 Cleveland Ave,...
South Florida Business Journal Fifield has proposed building a 48-story apartment building in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Chicago developer wants to construct the 400-unit project on a 072-acre development site at 109 and 117 NE Second St It...
Multi-Housing News Project Renewal has broken ground on the second phase of its Bedford Green House affordable-housing project in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx, NY The 17-story building at 2880 Jerome Ave will have 116 units The property...
New York YIMBY RXR and The Cappelli Organization have broken ground on Hamilton Green, an 860-unit apartment property on the site of the former White Plains Mall in the New York suburb of White Plains, NY The property will be developed in two...