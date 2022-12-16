Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News A venture of Schnitzer West Living and Mitsui Fudosan America has broken ground on the Avant, a 337-unit apartment property in Greenwood Village, Colo The venture is building the property at the intersection of Greenwood Plaza and...
Houston Business Journal Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp has agreed to fully lease a recently completed industrial building in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas The 128,000-square-foot property, which is part of the Sugar Land Business Park, will...
San Antonio Business Journal Fort Capital has bought the Blossom Business Park, an eight-building industrial property in San Antonio The Fort Worth, Texas, investment company purchased the 465,000-square-foot property from Forester Properties Inc of...
Dallas Business Journal Granite Properties has teamed with Highwoods Properties to buy the McKinney & Olive office and retail building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The buzz is that the venture paid $3947 million for the property, which...
The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency has provided $827 million of financing to fund the first phase of the redevelopment of the Park Morton public-housing project in the Park View neighborhood of Washington, DC The agency issued $512...
Bank of America has led a $360 million loan for the construction of the 834-unit 1 Java St apartment property that a venture of Lendlease and Aware Super is developing along the waterfront in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY Other participants...
Austin Business Journal High Street Residential Inc is developing a 20-story apartment building in Austin, Texas, according to plans filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation The company, an affiliate of Trammell Crow Co of Dallas,...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to begin next spring on the GreenHouse, a 21-story residential building in downtown Dallas Woodfield Development of Arlington, Va, has filed plans to build the property on South Good Latimer Expressway near Interstate...
Dallas Morning News Trinsic Residential Group is building the 325-unit Aura Main Street apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Dallas developer is constructing the property on Main Street, between Interstate 35 East and the...