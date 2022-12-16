Log In or Subscribe to read more
Storm Properties has paid $335 million, or $167,500/unit, for the Arches, a 200-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The Torrance, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate of Western Wealth Capital of Vancouver, British Columbia,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Enterprise Bank & Trust has provided $145 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Block at Pima Center, a 37,958-square-foot retail property in Scottsdale, Ariz A Chandler, Ariz, investor...
The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency has provided $827 million of financing to fund the first phase of the redevelopment of the Park Morton public-housing project in the Park View neighborhood of Washington, DC The agency issued $512...
Bank of America has led a $360 million loan for the construction of the 834-unit 1 Java St apartment property that a venture of Lendlease and Aware Super is developing along the waterfront in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY Other participants...
Dallas Morning News Pratt Street Capital has bought the 210,465-square-foot Wellington Centre office building in Dallas The Pikesville, Md, company purchased the 10-story property from Fidelity Commercial of Taiwan Newmark brokered the deal The...
Parkview Financial has provided $55 million of mortgage financing for the construction of a proposed 586-unit apartment complex in Woodburn, Ore, which is midway between Portland, Ore, and Salem, Ore The property, the Allison Way Apartments, is...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of L+M Development Partners and SAA|EVI has acquired the 297-unit Concordia Place Apartments in Chicago Capital Realty Group was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed The buyer secured $997 million...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report The number of apartment units that were absorbed nationally this year through September declined by 656 percent to 213,878 units, according to Lee & Associates At the same time, deliveries increased by 20...
Starwood Capital Group has successfully negotiated a 16-month term extension for what had been an $800 million loan against a portfolio of 138 limited-service hotels with 10,576 rooms that it owns The loan, which had matured in October, was extended...