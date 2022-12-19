Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MG Properties has paid $1846 million, or $487,071/unit, for Domain San Diego, a 379-unit apartment property in San Diego The local investment manager purchased the property from Magnolia Capital, which had...
REBusiness Online JPMorgan Chase Bank and Mack Real Estate Group have provided $326 million of mortgage financing against 260 and 261 Madison Ave, two office buildings with a combined 923,277 square feet in midtown Manhattan JPMorgan provided a $200...
The universe of commercial mortgages increased in the third quarter by $4742 billion, or 939 percent from a year ago, to $552 trillion, according to Trepp Inc More notable, however, was the fact that the volume of multifamily loans outstanding had...
Storm Properties has paid $335 million, or $167,500/unit, for the Arches, a 200-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The Torrance, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate of Western Wealth Capital of Vancouver, British Columbia,...
Commercial Observer Beitel Group has paid $233 million for two development sites in the South Bronx, NY, on which it could develop up to 300 apartment units The two sites, at 315 Grand Concourse and 270 Walton, house a car wash and warehouse,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Enterprise Bank & Trust has provided $145 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Block at Pima Center, a 37,958-square-foot retail property in Scottsdale, Ariz A Chandler, Ariz, investor...
The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency has provided $827 million of financing to fund the first phase of the redevelopment of the Park Morton public-housing project in the Park View neighborhood of Washington, DC The agency issued $512...
Bank of America has led a $360 million loan for the construction of the 834-unit 1 Java St apartment property that a venture of Lendlease and Aware Super is developing along the waterfront in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY Other participants...
Dallas Morning News Pratt Street Capital has bought the 210,465-square-foot Wellington Centre office building in Dallas The Pikesville, Md, company purchased the 10-story property from Fidelity Commercial of Taiwan Newmark brokered the deal The...