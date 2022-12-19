Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News A venture of Schnitzer West Living and Mitsui Fudosan America has broken ground on the Avant, a 337-unit apartment property in Greenwood Village, Colo The venture is building the property at the intersection of Greenwood Plaza and...
Houston Business Journal Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp has agreed to fully lease a recently completed industrial building in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas The 128,000-square-foot property, which is part of the Sugar Land Business Park, will...
Multi-Housing News Morningstar Properties has paid $195 million, or $15,439/unit, for HPI Henderson Storage, a 1,263-unit self-storage property in Henderson, Nev The Matthews, NC, company purchased the property from HPI Real Estate in a deal...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report The number of apartment units that were absorbed nationally this year through September declined by 656 percent to 213,878 units, according to Lee & Associates At the same time, deliveries increased by 20...
Los Angeles Business Journal Silverstein Properties has secured five leases totaling 72,000 square feet at US Bank Tower, a 14 million-sf office property in Los Angeles Lincoln International agreed to lease 27,000 sf for 10 years, Rothschild &...
Orange County Business Journal Knight-Swift Warehousing & Fulfillment has agreed to lease 126,681 square feet of industrial space at the 367,194-sf Imperial Distribution Center in Brea, Calif JLL represented the logistics company, while Cushman...
TheRealDeal Hill Street Realty has paid $38 million, or about $441,860/unit, for the 86-unit San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, Calif Guardian Life Insurance Co of America sold the property, at 975 San Pasqual St, near the California Institute of...
Puget Sound Business Journal Citibank has provided $110 million of financing against Met Tower, a 366-unit apartment property in Seattle Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing, which allowed the owners of the property, Continental Properties...
Rentvcom A venture of High Street Residential and Principal Asset Management has broken ground on Vivo on Harbor, a 137-unit apartment property in San Pedro, Calif The property is being built at 511 South Harbord Blvd, right on the waterfront of the...