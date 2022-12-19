Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online JPMorgan Chase Bank and Mack Real Estate Group have provided $326 million of mortgage financing against 260 and 261 Madison Ave, two office buildings with a combined 923,277 square feet in midtown Manhattan JPMorgan provided a $200...
The universe of commercial mortgages increased in the third quarter by $4742 billion, or 939 percent from a year ago, to $552 trillion, according to Trepp Inc More notable, however, was the fact that the volume of multifamily loans outstanding had...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report The number of apartment units that were absorbed nationally this year through September declined by 656 percent to 213,878 units, according to Lee & Associates At the same time, deliveries increased by 20...
Starwood Capital Group has successfully negotiated a 16-month term extension for what had been an $800 million loan against a portfolio of 138 limited-service hotels with 10,576 rooms that it owns The loan, which had matured in October, was extended...
Southland Center Mall in the Detroit suburb of Taylor, Mich, has been appraised at a value of $669 million, down from the $1144 million appraised value given 10 years ago, when a $7875 million CMBS loan was written against it The loan now has a...
The Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System’s real estate portfolio provided the pension fund a 456 percent return this year through September, making it among only three asset classes to provide the investment vehicle with a...
Centennial Bank has provided $10989 million of mortgage financing against a pair of neighboring hotels with 481 rooms in Pensacola Beach, Fla The five-year loan, arranged by JLL's Hotel & Hospitality Group, allowed the properties' owner, Innisfree...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report National median apartment rent declined again in November, by 1 percent from October, marking the third straight month of declines, according to Apartment List The last time rents declined in consecutive...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing increased by nearly 5 percent last month to $3217 billion, according to Trepp Inc That marked the largest increase in that metric since August 2020, when volumes had ballooned by 621 percent The latest...