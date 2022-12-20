Log In or Subscribe to read more
The $10366 million CMBS loan against the 324,265-square-foot office building at 515 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan has transferred to special servicer CWCapital Asset Management because it's unlikely to get refinanced at its maturity in two weeks...
REBusiness Online JPMorgan Chase Bank and Mack Real Estate Group have provided $326 million of mortgage financing against 260 and 261 Madison Ave, two office buildings with a combined 923,277 square feet in midtown Manhattan JPMorgan provided a $200...
The universe of commercial mortgages increased in the third quarter by $4742 billion, or 939 percent from a year ago, to $552 trillion, according to Trepp Inc More notable, however, was the fact that the volume of multifamily loans outstanding had...
Starwood Capital Group has successfully negotiated a 16-month term extension for what had been an $800 million loan against a portfolio of 138 limited-service hotels with 10,576 rooms that it owns The loan, which had matured in October, was extended...
Southland Center Mall in the Detroit suburb of Taylor, Mich, has been appraised at a value of $669 million, down from the $1144 million appraised value given 10 years ago, when a $7875 million CMBS loan was written against it The loan now has a...
Centennial Bank has provided $10989 million of mortgage financing against a pair of neighboring hotels with 481 rooms in Pensacola Beach, Fla The five-year loan, arranged by JLL's Hotel & Hospitality Group, allowed the properties' owner, Innisfree...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing increased by nearly 5 percent last month to $3217 billion, according to Trepp Inc That marked the largest increase in that metric since August 2020, when volumes had ballooned by 621 percent The latest...
The volume of CMBS loans that are now classified as being delinquent increased for the second straight month in November, reaching $1853 billion, which amounts to 2996 percent of the $61844 billion universe tracked by Trepp Inc The culprit was the...
The CMBS trust that holds a distressed $6061 million loan against the Harborplace retail property along the Baltimore waterfront has struck a deal to sell the collateral property, subject to the loan's assumption The loan is securitized through...