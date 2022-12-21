Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Triangle Equities venture that is developing the Crossings at Brick Church Station mixed-use property in East Orange, NJ, has lined up $33345 million of financing for the project’s first phase For the property’s residential...
Rentvcom WF Batton Management Co has paid $415 million, or $32171/sf, for Valley Research Center, a two-building research and development property with 129,000 square feet in San Jose, Calif The San Carlos, Calif, development and investment firm...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Current Capital Group has bought two retail properties totaling 163,794 square feet in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, for $2375 million, or about $145/sf The Hollywood, Fla, company bought the properties from...
Commercial Property Executive Westwood Financial has acquired the Shops at Walnut Creek, a 225,224-square-foot retail center in Westminster, Colo The sales price could not yet be learned The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from...
Corebridge Financial, the former AIG Life & Retirement, has provided $290 million of financing for the construction of 3201 Cuthbert St, a 531,555-square-foot life-sciences property in the University City area of Philadelphia The loan was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $6092 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Tides Equities’ $95 million, or $213,004/unit, purchase of three apartment properties with 446 units in...
REBusiness Online Broe Real Estate Group is planning to build a 300,000-square-foot industrial property within the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, Ind The Denver company will build the property at 300 Corporate Drive, along...
Dallas Morning News Realty Capital Residential has started construction on 3111 Sunset, a 207-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Flower Mound, Texas The Dallas developer is building the 16-story property as part of the first phase of the...
Dallas Morning News Blue Ocean Investments is planning to redevelop the 131-room Hyatt House extended-stay hotel in Richardson, Texas, into apartments The Reisterstown, Md, company will invest $525 million into the redevelopment, which will take...