Log In or Subscribe to read more
Columbus Business First Brooks Running has agreed to pre-lease a 598,754-square-foot industrial building at the Rickenbacker Logistics Park in Groveport, Ohio The sports equipment manufacturer and retailer was represented by Allegro Real Estate...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Wood Partners and Principal Real Estate Investors has opened Alta Star Harbor, a 372-unit apartment property in Alameda, Calif Wood Partners, of Atlanta, and Principal Real Estate, of Des Moines, Iowa, broke ground on...
Rentvcom WF Batton Management Co has paid $415 million, or $32171/sf, for Valley Research Center, a two-building research and development property with 129,000 square feet in San Jose, Calif The San Carlos, Calif, development and investment firm...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Current Capital Group has bought two retail properties totaling 163,794 square feet in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, for $2375 million, or about $145/sf The Hollywood, Fla, company bought the properties from...
Commercial Property Executive Westwood Financial has acquired the Shops at Walnut Creek, a 225,224-square-foot retail center in Westminster, Colo The sales price could not yet be learned The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from...
Rentvcom Republic Floor has agreed to fully lease the 100,000-square-foot industrial property at 7227 Telegraph Road in Montebello, Calif The flooring manufacture was represented by Cushman & Wakefield, while the landlord, O’Donnell Group,...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Schnitzer West Living and Mitsui Fudosan America has broken ground on the Avant, a 337-unit apartment property in Greenwood Village, Colo The venture is building the property at the intersection of Greenwood Plaza and...
Houston Business Journal Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp has agreed to fully lease a recently completed industrial building in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas The 128,000-square-foot property, which is part of the Sugar Land Business Park, will...
Multi-Housing News Morningstar Properties has paid $195 million, or $15,439/unit, for HPI Henderson Storage, a 1,263-unit self-storage property in Henderson, Nev The Matthews, NC, company purchased the property from HPI Real Estate in a deal...