Northwind Group has provided $50 million of financing for pre-development work on a 14-acre development site at 615 River Road in Edgewater, NJ The loan gives the property’s owner, a venture of Maxal Group of New York, Equity Resource...
South Florida Business Journal Terra has lined up $3528 million of construction financing for the Upland Park mixed-use development in Miami The property is being built on a 45-acre site near the corner of NW 14th Street and NW 118th Place, near...
The Triangle Equities venture that is developing the Crossings at Brick Church Station mixed-use property in East Orange, NJ, has lined up $33345 million of financing for the project’s first phase For the property’s residential...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Wood Partners and Principal Real Estate Investors has opened Alta Star Harbor, a 372-unit apartment property in Alameda, Calif Wood Partners, of Atlanta, and Principal Real Estate, of Des Moines, Iowa, broke ground on...
Corebridge Financial, the former AIG Life & Retirement, has provided $290 million of financing for the construction of 3201 Cuthbert St, a 531,555-square-foot life-sciences property in the University City area of Philadelphia The loan was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $6092 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Tides Equities’ $95 million, or $213,004/unit, purchase of three apartment properties with 446 units in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MG Properties has paid $1846 million, or $487,071/unit, for Domain San Diego, a 379-unit apartment property in San Diego The local investment manager purchased the property from Magnolia Capital, which had...
Commercial Observer ABP Capital has provided a $277 million loan against 5,980 square feet of retail condominium space at 106 Spring St in Manhattan’s SoHo area Paceline Equity Partners of Dallas owns the property, which it had acquired last...
REBusiness Online JPMorgan Chase Bank and Mack Real Estate Group have provided $326 million of mortgage financing against 260 and 261 Madison Ave, two office buildings with a combined 923,277 square feet in midtown Manhattan JPMorgan provided a $200...