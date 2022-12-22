Log In or Subscribe to read more
Chicago Yimby Local company Mavrek Development will break ground next month on Saint Grand, a 248-unit apartment property in Chicago Plans for the 21-story project were first announced in April Saint Grand will have studio, one- and two-bedroom...
Houston Business Journal Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has proposed developing a 12-acre site in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas, into a 325,000-square-foot life-sciences campus The Pasadena, Calif, REIT said the project would cost...
Lument has provided $734 million of Fannie Mae financing against a portfolio of 47 apartment buildings with 793 units on Chicago’s South Side The loan, arranged by Two Bins Capital of New York, was a Fannie structured adjustable-rate mortgage...
Northwind Group has provided $50 million of financing for pre-development work on a 14-acre development site at 615 River Road in Edgewater, NJ The loan gives the property’s owner, a venture of Maxal Group of New York, Equity Resource...
South Florida Business Journal Terra has lined up $3528 million of construction financing for the Upland Park mixed-use development in Miami The property is being built on a 45-acre site near the corner of NW 14th Street and NW 118th Place, near...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners has plans to build a five-story office building at 1600 North Dallas Parkway in Plano, Texas The property, which is the first phase of a planned mixed-use development, is being called Steeplechase and is expected...
Dallas Morning News HighPark Capital has broken ground on The Westerly, a 312-unit apartment project in Midlothian, Texas The three-story property is being built near US Highways 67 and 287, about 20 miles southwest of Dallas It will have a...
The Triangle Equities venture that is developing the Crossings at Brick Church Station mixed-use property in East Orange, NJ, has lined up $33345 million of financing for the project’s first phase For the property’s residential...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Wood Partners and Principal Real Estate Investors has opened Alta Star Harbor, a 372-unit apartment property in Alameda, Calif Wood Partners, of Atlanta, and Principal Real Estate, of Des Moines, Iowa, broke ground on...