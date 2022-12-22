Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Terra has lined up $3528 million of construction financing for the Upland Park mixed-use development in Miami The property is being built on a 45-acre site near the corner of NW 14th Street and NW 118th Place, near...
Dallas Morning News CBRE Investment Management has bought Westside 35, a 540,000-square-foot industrial property in Fort Worth, Texas Crow Holdings sold the two-building property on Downing Drive for an undisclosed price Westside 35 was recently...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners has plans to build a five-story office building at 1600 North Dallas Parkway in Plano, Texas The property, which is the first phase of a planned mixed-use development, is being called Steeplechase and is expected...
Dallas Morning News HighPark Capital has broken ground on The Westerly, a 312-unit apartment project in Midlothian, Texas The three-story property is being built near US Highways 67 and 287, about 20 miles southwest of Dallas It will have a...
The Triangle Equities venture that is developing the Crossings at Brick Church Station mixed-use property in East Orange, NJ, has lined up $33345 million of financing for the project’s first phase For the property’s residential...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Wood Partners and Principal Real Estate Investors has opened Alta Star Harbor, a 372-unit apartment property in Alameda, Calif Wood Partners, of Atlanta, and Principal Real Estate, of Des Moines, Iowa, broke ground on...
Corebridge Financial, the former AIG Life & Retirement, has provided $290 million of financing for the construction of 3201 Cuthbert St, a 531,555-square-foot life-sciences property in the University City area of Philadelphia The loan was...
REBusiness Online Broe Real Estate Group is planning to build a 300,000-square-foot industrial property within the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, Ind The Denver company will build the property at 300 Corporate Drive, along...
Dallas Morning News Realty Capital Residential has started construction on 3111 Sunset, a 207-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Flower Mound, Texas The Dallas developer is building the 16-story property as part of the first phase of the...