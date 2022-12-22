Log In or Subscribe to read more
MSD Partners and an Apollo Global Management affiliate have funded a $5358 million loan for the acquisition and subsequent redevelopment of the 11 million-square-foot 25 Water St office building in lower Manhattan into apartments The loan was...
Houston Business Journal Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has proposed developing a 12-acre site in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas, into a 325,000-square-foot life-sciences campus The Pasadena, Calif, REIT said the project would cost...
Columbus Business First Brooks Running has agreed to pre-lease a 598,754-square-foot industrial building at the Rickenbacker Logistics Park in Groveport, Ohio The sports equipment manufacturer and retailer was represented by Allegro Real Estate...
South Florida Business Journal Terra has lined up $3528 million of construction financing for the Upland Park mixed-use development in Miami The property is being built on a 45-acre site near the corner of NW 14th Street and NW 118th Place, near...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners has plans to build a five-story office building at 1600 North Dallas Parkway in Plano, Texas The property, which is the first phase of a planned mixed-use development, is being called Steeplechase and is expected...
Dallas Morning News HighPark Capital has broken ground on The Westerly, a 312-unit apartment project in Midlothian, Texas The three-story property is being built near US Highways 67 and 287, about 20 miles southwest of Dallas It will have a...
Crain’s Chicago Business Atlas Asset Management has paid $263 million, or $128,921/unit, for six apartment properties with 204 units in Chicago The local company purchased the properties from Raskin Risers, which had acquired them in 2020 for...
The Triangle Equities venture that is developing the Crossings at Brick Church Station mixed-use property in East Orange, NJ, has lined up $33345 million of financing for the project’s first phase For the property’s residential...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Wood Partners and Principal Real Estate Investors has opened Alta Star Harbor, a 372-unit apartment property in Alameda, Calif Wood Partners, of Atlanta, and Principal Real Estate, of Des Moines, Iowa, broke ground on...