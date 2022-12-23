Log In or Subscribe to read more
Chicago Yimby Local company Mavrek Development will break ground next month on Saint Grand, a 248-unit apartment property in Chicago Plans for the 21-story project were first announced in April Saint Grand will have studio, one- and two-bedroom...
Phoenix Business Journal Logistics Plus has agreed to fully lease a 115 million-square-foot industrial building that’s part of the Sarival Logistics Center in Litchfield Park, Ariz The logistics company was represented by Foremost Commercial,...
Columbus Business First Brooks Running has agreed to pre-lease a 598,754-square-foot industrial building at the Rickenbacker Logistics Park in Groveport, Ohio The sports equipment manufacturer and retailer was represented by Allegro Real Estate...
Crain’s Chicago Business Atlas Asset Management has paid $263 million, or $128,921/unit, for six apartment properties with 204 units in Chicago The local company purchased the properties from Raskin Risers, which had acquired them in 2020 for...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal EQT Exeter has paid $55 million, or $189,655/unit, for the 290-unit Park Glen Apartments in St Louis Park, Minn, about six miles west of Minneapolis The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager purchased the property...
REBusiness Online Broe Real Estate Group is planning to build a 300,000-square-foot industrial property within the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, Ind The Denver company will build the property at 300 Corporate Drive, along...
Rentvcom Republic Floor has agreed to fully lease the 100,000-square-foot industrial property at 7227 Telegraph Road in Montebello, Calif The flooring manufacture was represented by Cushman & Wakefield, while the landlord, O’Donnell Group,...
Houston Business Journal Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp has agreed to fully lease a recently completed industrial building in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas The 128,000-square-foot property, which is part of the Sugar Land Business Park, will...
Chicago Business Journal B&B Pullman Properties LP is offering for sale the 292,000-square-foot industrial property at 700 East 107th St in Chicago The local company hired Marcus & Millichap to market the property, which comes with an asking...