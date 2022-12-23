Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business G City, the former Gazit Globe, has struck a deal to sell the 120,000 square feet of retail space at 410 East 61st St in Manhattan for $153 million, or $1,275/sf The buyer hasn’t been identified yet Gazit, an...
Dallas Morning News Capital Commercial Investments has bought the 290-acre Exxon Mobil headquarters complex in suburban Dallas The Austin, Texas, real estate company purchased the property from the oil company in a deal brokered by JLL The purchase...
Signature Acquisitions has paid $88 million, or $205/sf, for the 430,000-square-foot 300 Kimball Drive office building in Parsippany, NJ The Cranford, NJ, investor bought the property from Sovereign Partners in a deal arranged by JLL Capital Markets...
Dwight Capital has provided a total of $252 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for three apartment properties in Coral Springs, Fla The properties are owned by Symphony Residential of...
Multi-Housing News Rockwood Capital has acquired the 126-unit Rylan apartment property in Vista, Calif The sales price could not yet be learned However, the property was appraised this year at a value of $524 million, according to San Diego County...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices declined in November by 039 percent, marking the first time since mid-2020 that prices had fallen for three consecutive months, according to MSCI Real Assets Prices, as gauged by...
Rentvcom Buchanan Street Partners has paid $281 million, or $23339/sf, for Oakbrook Plaza, a 120,400-square-foot office property in Laguna Hills, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment management firm purchased the property from an unnamed New...
A venture of Bridge Group Investments and Steerpoint Capital has acquired the Northridge Mall in the northern California city of Salinas, Calif The acquisition resulted in the full pay off of a $7878 million CMBS loan that was set to mature next...
MSD Partners and an Apollo Global Management affiliate have funded a $5358 million loan for the acquisition and subsequent redevelopment of the 11 million-square-foot 25 Water St office building in lower Manhattan into apartments The loan was...