Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is underway on a 252,000-square-foot industrial property in Natalia, Texas, about 30 miles southwest of San Antonio The property will serve as a tire warehouse for Love’s Truck Care and Speedco, a unit...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices declined in November by 039 percent, marking the first time since mid-2020 that prices had fallen for three consecutive months, according to MSCI Real Assets Prices, as gauged by...
MileHighCRE A venture of Max Collaborative and NAVA Real Estate Development has broken ground on the Wilder, a 196-unit apartment property in Denver The property is being constructed at 1521 Hooker St, on land that the venture is ground leasing...
MSD Partners and an Apollo Global Management affiliate have funded a $5358 million loan for the acquisition and subsequent redevelopment of the 11 million-square-foot 25 Water St office building in lower Manhattan into apartments The loan was...
Chicago Yimby Local company Mavrek Development will break ground next month on Saint Grand, a 248-unit apartment property in Chicago Plans for the 21-story project were first announced in April Saint Grand will have studio, one- and two-bedroom...
Houston Business Journal Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has proposed developing a 12-acre site in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas, into a 325,000-square-foot life-sciences campus The Pasadena, Calif, REIT said the project would cost...
South Florida Business Journal Terra has lined up $3528 million of construction financing for the Upland Park mixed-use development in Miami The property is being built on a 45-acre site near the corner of NW 14th Street and NW 118th Place, near...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners has plans to build a five-story office building at 1600 North Dallas Parkway in Plano, Texas The property, which is the first phase of a planned mixed-use development, is being called Steeplechase and is expected...
Dallas Morning News HighPark Capital has broken ground on The Westerly, a 312-unit apartment project in Midlothian, Texas The three-story property is being built near US Highways 67 and 287, about 20 miles southwest of Dallas It will have a...