San Antonio Business Journal Construction is underway on a 252,000-square-foot industrial property in Natalia, Texas, about 30 miles southwest of San Antonio The property will serve as a tire warehouse for Love’s Truck Care and Speedco, a unit...
Multi-Housing News Rockwood Capital has acquired the 126-unit Rylan apartment property in Vista, Calif The sales price could not yet be learned However, the property was appraised this year at a value of $524 million, according to San Diego County...
Rentvcom Buchanan Street Partners has paid $281 million, or $23339/sf, for Oakbrook Plaza, a 120,400-square-foot office property in Laguna Hills, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment management firm purchased the property from an unnamed New...
MSD Partners and an Apollo Global Management affiliate have funded a $5358 million loan for the acquisition and subsequent redevelopment of the 11 million-square-foot 25 Water St office building in lower Manhattan into apartments The loan was...
Chicago Yimby Local company Mavrek Development will break ground next month on Saint Grand, a 248-unit apartment property in Chicago Plans for the 21-story project were first announced in April Saint Grand will have studio, one- and two-bedroom...
Houston Business Journal Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has proposed developing a 12-acre site in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas, into a 325,000-square-foot life-sciences campus The Pasadena, Calif, REIT said the project would cost...
Phoenix Business Journal Logistics Plus has agreed to fully lease a 115 million-square-foot industrial building that’s part of the Sarival Logistics Center in Litchfield Park, Ariz The logistics company was represented by Foremost Commercial,...
South Florida Business Journal Terra has lined up $3528 million of construction financing for the Upland Park mixed-use development in Miami The property is being built on a 45-acre site near the corner of NW 14th Street and NW 118th Place, near...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners has plans to build a five-story office building at 1600 North Dallas Parkway in Plano, Texas The property, which is the first phase of a planned mixed-use development, is being called Steeplechase and is expected...