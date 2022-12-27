Log In or Subscribe to read more
The national office market will have 1344 million square feet of space removed from its inventory and converted to other uses this year That's double last year's volume, but remains a drop in the bucket as the country's total office inventory totals...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices declined in November by 039 percent, marking the first time since mid-2020 that prices had fallen for three consecutive months, according to MSCI Real Assets Prices, as gauged by...
The $10366 million CMBS loan against the 324,265-square-foot office building at 515 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan has transferred to special servicer CWCapital Asset Management because it's unlikely to get refinanced at its maturity in two weeks...
The universe of commercial mortgages increased in the third quarter by $4742 billion, or 939 percent from a year ago, to $552 trillion, according to Trepp Inc More notable, however, was the fact that the volume of multifamily loans outstanding had...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report The number of apartment units that were absorbed nationally this year through September declined by 656 percent to 213,878 units, according to Lee & Associates At the same time, deliveries increased by 20...
The Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System’s real estate portfolio provided the pension fund a 456 percent return this year through September, making it among only three asset classes to provide the investment vehicle with a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report National median apartment rent declined again in November, by 1 percent from October, marking the third straight month of declines, according to Apartment List The last time rents declined in consecutive...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chicago’s central business district has 68 million square feet of office space available for sublease, up from 66 million sf in the third quarter, according to MB Real Estate The volume is the...
The volume of CMBS loans that are now classified as being delinquent increased for the second straight month in November, reaching $1853 billion, which amounts to 2996 percent of the $61844 billion universe tracked by Trepp Inc The culprit was the...