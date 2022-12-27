Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Local developer Willco has broken ground on an office-to-residential project at 111 20th St NW, in the Golden Triangle section of Washington, DC The company is redeveloping the former headquarters of the Peace Corps, which it had...
Northmarq has arranged a $20 million mortgage for Wilshire Robertson Plaza, a 126,567-square-foot medical-office building in Beverly Hills, Calif The 10-year loan amortizes on a 30-year schedule It was provided by an unnamed life insurance company...
The last two loans in the collateral pool for JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust, 2012-CIBX, have been extended by nearly four years, through June 2026 The two, with a balance of $10982 million, are backed by shopping malls owned by...
Multi-Housing News A venture among ScanlanKemperBard, Canyon Partners Real Estate and Diamond Investment Group has opened the Overland, a 219-unit apartment property in Tigard, Ore The six-story property, at 11974 Southwest 72nd Ave, is eight miles...
The national office market will have 1344 million square feet of space removed from its inventory and converted to other uses this year That's double last year's volume, but remains a drop in the bucket as the country's total office inventory totals...
Crain’s New York Business G City, the former Gazit Globe, has struck a deal to sell the 120,000 square feet of retail space at 410 East 61st St in Manhattan for $153 million, or $1,275/sf The buyer hasn’t been identified yet Gazit, an...
Linden Property Group has paid $3425 million, or $232,993/unit, for the 147-unit Timber Ridge Townhomes in Fredericksburg, Va, which is about 60 miles south of Washington, DC The Falls Church, Va, investor acquired the property, at 3500 Goldenfield...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is underway on a 252,000-square-foot industrial property in Natalia, Texas, about 30 miles southwest of San Antonio The property will serve as a tire warehouse for Love’s Truck Care and Speedco, a unit...
Dwight Capital has provided a total of $252 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for three apartment properties in Coral Springs, Fla The properties are owned by Symphony Residential of...