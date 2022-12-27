Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business PGIM Private Capital has led a $66 million loan to acquire an start redevelopment of the former Greenpoint Hospital in the East Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY, into a 557-unit affordable-housing property The...
Multi-Housing News A venture among ScanlanKemperBard, Canyon Partners Real Estate and Diamond Investment Group has opened the Overland, a 219-unit apartment property in Tigard, Ore The six-story property, at 11974 Southwest 72nd Ave, is eight miles...
The national office market will have 1344 million square feet of space removed from its inventory and converted to other uses this year That's double last year's volume, but remains a drop in the bucket as the country's total office inventory totals...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is underway on a 252,000-square-foot industrial property in Natalia, Texas, about 30 miles southwest of San Antonio The property will serve as a tire warehouse for Love’s Truck Care and Speedco, a unit...
MileHighCRE A venture of Max Collaborative and NAVA Real Estate Development has broken ground on the Wilder, a 196-unit apartment property in Denver The property is being constructed at 1521 Hooker St, on land that the venture is ground leasing...
MSD Partners and an Apollo Global Management affiliate have funded a $5358 million loan for the acquisition and subsequent redevelopment of the 11 million-square-foot 25 Water St office building in lower Manhattan into apartments The loan was...
Chicago Yimby Local company Mavrek Development will break ground next month on Saint Grand, a 248-unit apartment property in Chicago Plans for the 21-story project were first announced in April Saint Grand will have studio, one- and two-bedroom...
Houston Business Journal Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has proposed developing a 12-acre site in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas, into a 325,000-square-foot life-sciences campus The Pasadena, Calif, REIT said the project would cost...
South Florida Business Journal Terra has lined up $3528 million of construction financing for the Upland Park mixed-use development in Miami The property is being built on a 45-acre site near the corner of NW 14th Street and NW 118th Place, near...