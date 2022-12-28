Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Washington Housing Conservancy has paid $715 million, or $337,264/unit, for the 212-unit Loree Grand apartment property in Washington, DC The property was purchased from Nuveen Real Estate with financing from Eagle Bank, Amazoncom and a JBG...
The Registry An entity of Ruder Family Investments has paid $272 million, or $453,333/unit, for Victoria Park, a 60-unit apartment property in Fremont, Calif, about 40 miles southeast of San Francisco The Atherton, Calif, family trust purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Bainbridge Cos has bought Solaire at Coconut Creek, a 270-unit apartment property in Coconut Creek, Fla, for $6902 million, or about $255,630/unit The Wellington, Fla, company purchased the complex from...
Orlando Business Journal Publix Super Markets Inc has bought the Hills Crossing shopping center in Minneola, Fla, for $182 million, or about $29167/sf The Lakeland, Fla, grocery store chain bought the retail property, about 24 miles west of Orlando,...
Austin Business Journal Security Properties Inc has bought Brightleaf at Lakeline, a 304-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The Seattle investor acquired the complex, at 14115 North US Highway 183, from an affiliate of Embrey Development Co of...
Dallas Morning News Langdon Street Capital has purchased the 124-unit Independence Crossing apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas JLL brokered the deal for the buyer and seller, which was not known The sales price also was not...
Dallas Morning News Westmount Realty Capital has bought the 208-unit Premier at Prestonwood apartment property in Dallas Details about the seller and sales price were not disclosed The three-story property, at 14827 Preston Road, was built in 1995...
Milwaukee Business Journal Hempel Real Estate has paid $65 million, or $17016/sf, for the Shops at West End, a 382,000-square-foot retail center in St Louis Park, Minn The Eden Prairie, Minn, real estate firm purchased the property from Necessity...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes CS Ventures Management LLC has paid $3588 million, or about $34265/sf, for the 104,713-square-foot office building at 500 South Australian Ave in West Palm Beach, Fla The Palm Beach, Fla,...