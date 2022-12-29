Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal IDI Logistics has paid $255 million, or about $18615/sf, for the 136,985-square-foot warehouse at 3001 Copans Road in Pompano Beach, Fla The Atlanta logistics firm purchased the industrial property, which sits on 86...
Rentvcom Mango Tree LLC has paid $1625 million, or $164,141/room, for the 99-room Hampton Inn in Phoenix The local limited liability company purchased the hotel from an affiliate of Blackstone Group, which was represented by Cushman & Wakefield...
Landmark Properties has formed a venture with Manulife Investment Management to develop apartment properties in certain markets that it then would retain for the long term The venture’s first investment involves the Standard at Four Corners, a...
The Washington Housing Conservancy has paid $715 million, or $337,264/unit, for the 212-unit Loree Grand apartment property in Washington, DC The property was purchased from Nuveen Real Estate with financing from Eagle Bank, Amazoncom and a JBG...
The Registry An entity of Ruder Family Investments has paid $272 million, or $453,333/unit, for Victoria Park, a 60-unit apartment property in Fremont, Calif, about 40 miles southeast of San Francisco The Atherton, Calif, family trust purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Bainbridge Cos has bought Solaire at Coconut Creek, a 270-unit apartment property in Coconut Creek, Fla, for $6902 million, or about $255,630/unit The Wellington, Fla, company purchased the complex from...
Orlando Business Journal Publix Super Markets Inc has bought the Hills Crossing shopping center in Minneola, Fla, for $182 million, or about $29167/sf The Lakeland, Fla, grocery store chain bought the retail property, about 24 miles west of Orlando,...
LAApartmentBiz has paid $555 million, or $225,609/unit, for three apartment properties totaling 246 units in Northridge, Calif, about 20 miles north of Los Angeles The Los Angeles management company purchased the properties from Upside Investments...
Austin Business Journal Security Properties Inc has bought Brightleaf at Lakeline, a 304-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The Seattle investor acquired the complex, at 14115 North US Highway 183, from an affiliate of Embrey Development Co of...