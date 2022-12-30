Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Easton Group and LBA Logistics has lined up $611 million of construction financing for two warehouse buildings in Hialeah, Fla Easton, of Doral, Fla, and LBA, an affiliate of LBA Realty of Irvine, Calif,...
The Washington Housing Conservancy has paid $715 million, or $337,264/unit, for the 212-unit Loree Grand apartment property in Washington, DC The property was purchased from Nuveen Real Estate with financing from Eagle Bank, Amazoncom and a JBG...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Bainbridge Cos has bought Solaire at Coconut Creek, a 270-unit apartment property in Coconut Creek, Fla, for $6902 million, or about $255,630/unit The Wellington, Fla, company purchased the complex from...
Crain’s New York Business PGIM Private Capital has led a $66 million loan to acquire an start redevelopment of the former Greenpoint Hospital in the East Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY, into a 557-unit affordable-housing property The...
Northmarq has arranged a $20 million mortgage for Wilshire Robertson Plaza, a 126,567-square-foot medical-office building in Beverly Hills, Calif The 10-year loan amortizes on a 30-year schedule It was provided by an unnamed life insurance company...
The last two loans in the collateral pool for JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust, 2012-CIBX, have been extended by nearly four years, through June 2026 The two, with a balance of $10982 million, are backed by shopping malls owned by...
Linden Property Group has paid $3425 million, or $232,993/unit, for the 147-unit Timber Ridge Townhomes in Fredericksburg, Va, which is about 60 miles south of Washington, DC The Falls Church, Va, investor acquired the property, at 3500 Goldenfield...
Dwight Capital has provided a total of $252 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for three apartment properties in Coral Springs, Fla The properties are owned by Symphony Residential of...
MSD Partners and an Apollo Global Management affiliate have funded a $5358 million loan for the acquisition and subsequent redevelopment of the 11 million-square-foot 25 Water St office building in lower Manhattan into apartments The loan was...