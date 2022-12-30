Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Stan Kroenke, owner of the Los Angeles Rams professional football team, has paid $325 million, or $54167/sf, for the Village, a 600,000-square-foot retail center in Woodland Hills, Calif Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield was the seller The...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Watercrest Senior Living Group and Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II has completed construction of the 98-unit Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living Memory facility in Moseley, Va, near Richmond, Va The property, at 5250...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Easton Group and LBA Logistics has lined up $611 million of construction financing for two warehouse buildings in Hialeah, Fla Easton, of Doral, Fla, and LBA, an affiliate of LBA Realty of Irvine, Calif,...
Louisville Business First Local company Beargrass Development is planning to convert the vacant Merchant’s Ice Tower, a 190,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Louisville, Ky, into office space The property, at 801 Logan St, was built in...
Rentvcom Mango Tree LLC has paid $1625 million, or $164,141/room, for the 99-room Hampton Inn in Phoenix The local limited liability company purchased the hotel from an affiliate of Blackstone Group, which was represented by Cushman & Wakefield...
Puget Sound Business Journal Real estate developers and investors Herb Simon and Ted Johnson are planning to build a 260-unit apartment property along the Foss Waterway in Tacoma, Wash The property is being built at 821 Dock St, about 34 miles south...
Landmark Properties has formed a venture with Manulife Investment Management to develop apartment properties in certain markets that it then would retain for the long term The venture’s first investment involves the Standard at Four Corners, a...
Dallas Morning News Rosewood Property Co will start construction in March on a 370-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Dallas developer is building the five-story property on an 18-acre site at 200 West John Carpenter...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Roers Cos has received approvals to construct the Blakeley, a 205-unit apartment property in Shakopee, Minn, about 25 miles south of Minneapolis The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is breaking ground on the...