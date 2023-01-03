Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Harbor Group International has paid $113 million, or about $269,047/unit, for the 420-unit Oak Enclave Miami apartment property in Miami Gardens, Fla Resia sold the property, at 2301 NW 167th St, which was completed just last year Oak...
Multi-Housing News Brazos Residential LLC has purchased the 280-unit Chelsea Apartments in Raleigh, NC Details about the seller and purchase price were not known The property is encumbered by a $16 million Freddie Mac loan that’s securitized...
Chicago Business Journal Time Equities Inc has paid $186 million, or $13577/sf, for Arlington Town Square, a 137,000-square-foot retail center in Arlington Heights, Ill The New York investment firm purchased the property from Hutensky Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gulf Coast Commercial Group has paid $491 million, or $126/sf, for the Eastgate Shopping Center, a 388,489-square-foot retail property in Memphis, Tenn The Houston developer bought the 58-year-old property,...
Dallas Morning News Leon Capital Group has plans to build a 187,000-square-foot warehouse property in Euless, Texas, about 19 miles west of downtown Dallas The local developer wants to build the industrial property on Tarrant Main just west of State...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Pillar Commercial and Hall Capital has acquired One Bethany West, a 200,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The venture acquired the eight-story property from its developer, Kaizen...
Houston Business Journal Fuller Realty has bought Network Crossing, a five-building office park in San Antonio The purchase price was not disclosed, but the 143,000-square-foot property was valued at $2352 million by the Bexar County, Texas,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture between Harbor Group International and Cammeby’s International Group has acquired the Pavilions, a 932-unit apartment property in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Manchester, Conn The venture...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal FPA Multifamily has paid $328 million, or $153,990/unit, for the 213-unit Tealwood Apartment Homes in Bloomington, Minn The San Francisco investment manager purchased the complex from Belgarde Property Services...