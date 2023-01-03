Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Harbor Group International has paid $113 million, or about $269,047/unit, for the 420-unit Oak Enclave Miami apartment property in Miami Gardens, Fla Resia sold the property, at 2301 NW 167th St, which was completed just last year Oak...
Multi-Housing News Brazos Residential LLC has purchased the 280-unit Chelsea Apartments in Raleigh, NC Details about the seller and purchase price were not known The property is encumbered by a $16 million Freddie Mac loan that’s securitized...
South Florida Business Journal MMG Equity Partners is planning to redevelop a portion of the Plantation Square shopping center in Plantation, Fla, into apartments The Pinecrest, Fla, developer had bought the 65,796-square-foot retail property last...
South Florida Business Journal Synovus Bank has provided a $525 million construction loan for Soleste Pompano Beach, a 253-unit apartment property in Pompano Beach, Fla The Estate Cos recently broke ground on the complex, which is being built on a...
Dallas Morning News Leon Capital Group has plans to build a 187,000-square-foot warehouse property in Euless, Texas, about 19 miles west of downtown Dallas The local developer wants to build the industrial property on Tarrant Main just west of State...
Rentvcom Transwestern Ventures has received approvals to build Axiom Point, a 375,000-square-foot life-sciences property in Vacaville, Calif The Houston real estate firm will construct the property at the northeast corner of interstates 80 and 505,...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Watercrest Senior Living Group and Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II has completed construction of the 98-unit Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living Memory facility in Moseley, Va, near Richmond, Va The property, at 5250...
Triad Business Journal Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate has bought the 38,904-square-foot medical-office building at 3155 Maplewood Ave in Winston-Salem, NC, for $215 million, or about $55264/sf Front Street Capital sold the property in a deal...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Easton Group and LBA Logistics has lined up $611 million of construction financing for two warehouse buildings in Hialeah, Fla Easton, of Doral, Fla, and LBA, an affiliate of LBA Realty of Irvine, Calif,...