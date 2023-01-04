Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Increasing interest rates have made investment conditions in the multifamily market worse, when compared with the second quarter Higher rates more than offset any improvements in property net operating...
The national office market will have 1344 million square feet of space removed from its inventory and converted to other uses this year That's double last year's volume, but remains a drop in the bucket as the country's total office inventory totals...
Linden Property Group has paid $3425 million, or $232,993/unit, for the 147-unit Timber Ridge Townhomes in Fredericksburg, Va, which is about 60 miles south of Washington, DC The Falls Church, Va, investor acquired the property, at 3500 Goldenfield...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices declined in November by 039 percent, marking the first time since mid-2020 that prices had fallen for three consecutive months, according to MSCI Real Assets Prices, as gauged by...
A venture of Bridge Group Investments and Steerpoint Capital has acquired the Northridge Mall in the northern California city of Salinas, Calif The acquisition resulted in the full pay off of a $7878 million CMBS loan that was set to mature next...
Kohan Retail Investment Group was the buyer of the Cumberland Mall in Vineland, NJ The company bought the shopping mall, nearly 40 miles west of Atlantic City in southern New Jersey, from Pennsylvania REIT for $45 million, allowing the company to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chesterfield Towne Center in Richmond, Va, has been appraised at a value of $101 million, nearly $10 million less than the $9177 million that is owed against the 102 million-square-foot shopping mall The...
The $10366 million CMBS loan against the 324,265-square-foot office building at 515 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan has transferred to special servicer CWCapital Asset Management because it's unlikely to get refinanced at its maturity in two weeks...
REBusiness Online JPMorgan Chase Bank and Mack Real Estate Group have provided $326 million of mortgage financing against 260 and 261 Madison Ave, two office buildings with a combined 923,277 square feet in midtown Manhattan JPMorgan provided a $200...