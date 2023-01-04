Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Goldman Sachs has agreed to lease more than 130,000 square feet at 717 North Harwood St, an 850,000-sf office building in Dallas The New York-based financial services giant will occupy five floors at the 34-story property The...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on the 240-unit Palladium Oak Grove apartment project in Fort Worth, Texas Palladium USA, a Dallas apartment builder, is developing the property on Oak Grove Road north of Interstate 20 It will cost $60 million...
Dallas Morning News A partnership led by Woods Capital has bought the Comerica Bank Tower, a 15 million-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas It acquired the 60-story property, at 1717 Main St, from TriGate Capital of Dallas, which had...
Yield PRO Berkadia has arranged the sale of the 228-unit Edgewater Apartments in Lake Jackson, Texas, a suburb of Houston The gated property, at 514 That Way St, was built in 2005 and has a mix of one- and two- bedroom units ranging from 742 to...
REJournalscom UPS Supply Chain Solutions has agreed to lease 210,600 square feet of industrial space at HMBC Logistics IV, a 478,295-sf industrial building within the Hunt Midwest Business Center in Kansas City, Mo The property has 36-foot clear...
Dallas Morning News Leon Capital Group has plans to build a 187,000-square-foot warehouse property in Euless, Texas, about 19 miles west of downtown Dallas The local developer wants to build the industrial property on Tarrant Main just west of State...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Pillar Commercial and Hall Capital has acquired One Bethany West, a 200,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The venture acquired the eight-story property from its developer, Kaizen...
Houston Business Journal Fuller Realty has bought Network Crossing, a five-building office park in San Antonio The purchase price was not disclosed, but the 143,000-square-foot property was valued at $2352 million by the Bexar County, Texas,...
Twitter Inc has been sued by the Columbia Property Trust affiliate that owns the 478,392-square-foot office tower at 650 California St in San Francisco, for allegedly not paying $136,260 of rent, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal...