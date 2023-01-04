Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer White Oak Real Estate Capital has provided a $55 million loan for the construction of a 161-unit apartment property at 159 Boerum St in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The 19-story property is being developed by a...
Provident Bank has provided $20 million of financing for the construction of a 53-unit apartment property at 397 Millburn Ave in the New York City suburb of Millburn, NJ The loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, has a three-year term The property...
Lument has provided $316 million of Freddie Mac financing against Keystone Place at Legacy Ridge, a 160-unit seniors-housing property in Westminster, Colo The loan has a 10-year term and requires only interest payments for the first five years After...
South Florida Business Journal Synovus Bank has provided a $525 million construction loan for Soleste Pompano Beach, a 253-unit apartment property in Pompano Beach, Fla The Estate Cos recently broke ground on the complex, which is being built on a...
Taconic Capital Advisors has provided $71 million of financing against the 521-room Martinique Hotel in midtown Manhattan The two-year loan allowed the property's owner, Burnett Equities, to retire a similar amount of financing that Columbia Pacific...
Popular Bank has provided $2621 million of mortgage financing for the purchase and development of the parcel at 1984-1990 Third Ave in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood The parcel had held two buildings with 11 apartment units and five...
Bank OZK and Pearlmark have provided $738 million of financing for the construction of Bakers Place, a 206-unit apartment property in Madison, Wis Bank OZK provided a senior portion of the financing, while Pearlmark provided a mezzanine piece JLL...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gulf Coast Commercial Group has paid $491 million, or $126/sf, for the Eastgate Shopping Center, a 388,489-square-foot retail property in Memphis, Tenn The Houston developer bought the 58-year-old property,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Principal Life Insurance Co has provided $592 million of financing for the construction of ONE @ Mountain Vista, a 345-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The developer of the project, Talos Holdings of...