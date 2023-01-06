Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business A venture of L+M Development Partners, Triangle Equities and the Bluestone Organization has lined up $957 million of equity and debt financing for the construction of a 146-unit affordable-housing project in the Far...
Dallas Morning News A venture that includes Bluelofts Inc has acquired the 167,000-square-foot Oil & Gas Building in Fort Worth, Texas, for an undisclosed price The Dallas company teamed with Wolfe Investments of Plano, Texas, on the purchase of...
Dallas Business Journal Trinsic Residential Group has filed plans to start work on the latest phase of its Aura Southgate residential property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The Dallas developer hopes to start work in the fourth...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Vestar and BRIO Investment Group is planning to build the 375,000-square-foot Laveen Towne Center in Laveen, Ariz The retail property will be constructed at 59th Avenue and Dobbins Road, about 13 miles...
Crain’s Chicago Business Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has sold three apartment properties with a combined 995 units in suburban Chicago for a total of $2472 million DRA Advisors of New York has bought the 440-unit Green Trails...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Trammell Crow Residential has lined up $721 million of construction financing for Alexan Ludlam, a 324-unit apartment property in Miami Comerica Bank was the lender The Dallas multifamily development...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Post Road Group recently paid $1815 million for a vacant 15-acre development site in Tampa, Fla The Stamford, Conn, private-equity firm is using the site, at 1242 Channelside Drive, 629 North 12th St and 635 North 12th St...
Triangle Business Journal Woodfield Investments has proposed building a 306-unit apartment property in Cary, NC, about 20 miles west of Raleigh, NC The Arlington, Va, real estate developer is planning the property for a vacant 4885-acre site on the...
Cleveland Business Journal An affiliate of Spark Hotels has paid more than $19 million, or $97,938/room, for the 194-room Hampton Inn hotel in downtown Cleveland The Solon, Ohio, hospitality company purchased the property from Noble Investment...