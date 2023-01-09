Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Ground is breaking tomorrow on a so-called “build-to-rent” residential property in Osceola County, Fla A group led by Wolfson Development Co of Miami is building the property, dubbed Encanto Isla, on a 10-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on the 616-unit Block 45 apartment property in Miami Atlantic Pacific Cos is building the property on 207 acres at 152 NW Eighth St in the city’s Overtown neighborhood It will also have 25,000...
South Florida Business Journal National Bank of Florida has provided $1165 million of financing for the construction of a 75,989-square-foot warehouse in Lake Worth Beach, Fla Butters Construction & Development recently broke ground on the...
Dallas Business Journal Kairoi Residential is breaking ground in June on a 55-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas The San Antonio developer is building the property, which is being called Block 20, at 361 Central Ave It...
Commercial Property Executive PrimeSource Building Products, which manufactures building materials, has agreed to pre-lease 170,300 square feet of industrial space at Building 1 of HighPoint Elevated, a 55 million-sf industrial property that’s...
Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co has made a $38 million equity investment in Canterly Place, a proposed 300-unit apartment property in the New York City suburb of Livingston, NJ The Milwaukee insurance company also provided $886 million of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Asking monthly apartment rents averaged $1,518 in Phoenix in the fourth quarter, marking a mere 02 percent increase from a year earlier, according to Kidder Mathews In contrast, asking rents had skyrocketed...
Crain’s Chicago Business Related Midwest has proposed building a 1 million square-foot office property at 725 West Randolph St in Chicago The local developer will seek approvals for its proposal from the Chicago Planning &...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of L+M Development Partners, Triangle Equities and the Bluestone Organization has lined up $957 million of equity and debt financing for the construction of a 146-unit affordable-housing project in the Far...