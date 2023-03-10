Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business H&M has agreed to lease 30,000 square feet of retail space at 679 North Michigan Ave along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile The retailer will be cutting its space along the well-known shopping district, as it...
REBusiness Online Masterpiece International has agreed to fully lease a 75,072-square-foot industrial building within the Elk Grove Industrial Park in Elk Grove Village, Ill The logistics company was represented by Brown Commercial Group, while the...
ConnectCREcom WebstaurantStore has agreed to fully pre-lease a 693,000-square-foot industrial property that is under construction within the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center in Reno, Nev The online restaurant supply store is leasing the space from the...
San Francisco Chronicle Salesforcecom Inc is offering for sublease 125,000 square feet at Salesforce Tower, a 142 million-sf office property in San Francisco that serves as the company’s headquarters The cloud-based software company, which...
Connect CRE The state of California plans to terminate 132 office leases totaling 116 million square feet this year, according to Governor Gavin Newsome’s 2023-2024 budget proposal The cutback in space is expected to save the state about $35...
Dallas Business Journal Hayes Co has agreed to lease 904,495 square feet of industrial space in Forney, Texas, about 24 miles east of Dallas The Wichita, Kan, logistics and fulfillment company is taking its space at Forney Logistics Crossing, at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CARROLL last year completed $13 billion of acquisitions, less than half the record $3 billion of activity it recorded in 2021 The Atlanta investment manager made no acquisitions or dispositions in the...
REBusiness Online CF Industries has agreed to lease 77,863 square feet of office space at the 432,000-sf office property at 1 Astellas Way in Northbrook, Ill The manufacturer of clean energy products was represented by JLL, while Transwestern Real...
Challenged CMBS loans against office buildings continued to roll into special servicing in February, increasing the overall volume by 161 percent from the previous month, to $3213 billion, according to Trepp Inc The office loans that transferred to...