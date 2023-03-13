Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings is developing the first mass timber office project in North Texas The Dallas developer is building the 242,000-square-foot office project along State Highway 121 in Frisco, Texas The seven-story building, which is...
The Registry Alere Property Group has acquired a 174-acre development site at 13592 Slover Ave in Fontana, Calif, for $389 million The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the site from CP Fontana in a deal brokered by NAI Capital Commercial...
Charlotte Business Journal Canyon Partners Real Estate has announced plans for Parkstone at Indian Land, a 266-unit apartment property in Fort Mill, SC The Los Angeles company is injecting $148 million of equity into the property, which is being...
Atlanta Business Chronicle WC Acquisitions LLC wants to replace a Kroger grocery store in Marietta, Ga, with 322 apartment units Work could start as early as the end of this year on the five-story redevelopment, which will include 6,000 square feet...
South Florida Business Journal Two Roads Development has filed plans to build a 705-unit apartment project along Biscayne Bay in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood The city’s Urban Development Review Board will consider the West Palm Beach,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Lincoln Avenue Capital has proposed building a 248-unit affordable-housing property in Cutler Bay, Fla, about 21 miles southwest of Miami The Santa Monica, Calif, company is planning the 10-story...
Dallas Morning News Ground is expected to break this summer on the 100-room Denizen Hotel in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas Archstreet Hotel Partners will build the four-story property on a nearly 20-acre site along State Highway 121 at Alma...
Multi-Housing News Tishman Speyer has broken ground on the first phase of the Santa Monica Collection, a 340-unit apartment property in Santa Monica, Calif The New York developer is building the property at 711 Colorado Ave, about 15 miles west of...
AZ Big Media Hamilton Zanze paid $903 million, or $305,067/unit, for Ironwood at Happy Valley, a 296-unit apartment property in Phoenix The San Francisco investor purchased the property from Continental Properties of Menomonee Falls, Wis, in a deal...