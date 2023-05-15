Log In or Subscribe to read more
Pacific Retail Capital Partners last Friday completed its purchase of the Bridgewater Commons shopping center and its adjoining Village at Bridgewater Commons open-air retail center in northern New Jersey The company, which assumed a $300 million...
Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Bank of Montreal have provided $180 million of financing against the Cumberland Mall in Atlanta Proceeds from the five-year loan, which requires only interest payments for its full term, were used to retire a $160...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CMBS delinquencies inched up in April to $191 billion from $1907 billion, leaving the delinquency rate unchanged at 309 percent, according to Trepp Inc The small increase in delinquency was offset by a rise...
The Real Deal RFR Realty has negotiated what is said to be a multi-year extension of the $1 billion mortgage against the 830,928-square-foot Seagram office building at 375 Park Ave in Manhattan The financing had matured this week and is comprised of...
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has negotiated the extension of two large CMBS loans totaling $112 billion To ease the process, it paid down the loans by a total of $95 million It's now in talks to negotiate an extension of a $12 billion loan, part of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $127 billion of financing against a portfolio of 146 office, flex and retail properties in Arizona, Florida, Minnesota and Pennsylvania owned by Workspace Property Trust has transferred to special...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co has negotiated a three-year term extension of the $15986 million mortgage against its Deptford Mall in the Philadelphia suburb of Deptford, NJ The loan, securitized through GS Mortgage...
FoxBusinesscom T-Mobile is closing its 16,987-square-foot store at 1 Stockton St in San Francisco The telecommunication company is the sole occupant of the property on a lease that runs through November 2026 Vornado Realty Trust owns the property,...
It appears that the Bridgewater Commons shopping mall in northern New Jersey is on the cusp of being sold, as the $300 million CMBS loan that encumbers it is being assumed The loan had matured last November, but is expected to be extended by two...