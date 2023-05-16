Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $2325 million loan against the 327 million-square-foot Aspiria office campus in Overland Park, Kan, has transferred to special servicing due to imminent default The transfer to special servicer KeyBank...
REJournalscom Molson Coors Beverage Co has agreed to lease 83,848 square feet of office space at BMO Tower, a 148 million-sf office property in Chicago The brewing company, which was represented by Cushman & Wakefield, will take its space when...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $65 million securitized mortgage against the Kingwood Center, a 130,218-square-foot mixed-use property in the Midwood section of Brooklyn, NY, has transferred to special servicing as its expected to...
Pacific Retail Capital Partners last Friday completed its purchase of the Bridgewater Commons shopping center and its adjoining Village at Bridgewater Commons open-air retail center in northern New Jersey The company, which assumed a $300 million...
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development funded only 168 loans totaling $3 billion against apartment and seniors-housing properties during its second fiscal quarter, which ended March 31 That was down 49 percent from a year ago Likewise,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage lending volumes plunged during the first quarter by 42 percent when compared with the fourth quarter, according to an index by the Mortgage Bankers Association When compared with a year...
The Mortgage Bankers Association again has lowered its projection for commercial mortgage lending volume this year The Washington, DC, trade group now says it expects volume to total $654 billion, down nearly 20 percent from last year’s $816...
Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Bank of Montreal have provided $180 million of financing against the Cumberland Mall in Atlanta Proceeds from the five-year loan, which requires only interest payments for its full term, were used to retire a $160...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CMBS delinquencies inched up in April to $191 billion from $1907 billion, leaving the delinquency rate unchanged at 309 percent, according to Trepp Inc The small increase in delinquency was offset by a rise...