REBusiness Online Sterling Equities has sold the 155,663-square-foot Foster Plaza Nine office building in Pittsburgh’s Parkway West area The buyer and purchase price could not be learned Newmark brokered the deal on behalf of the seller The...
The Real Deal The buzz is that a venture of Gencom Group, GD Holdings and Magellan Development paid $134 million, or $697,916/room, for the 192-room St Regis Chicago hotel The deal, however, has not yet appeared in Cook County, Ill, public records...
The Real Deal Roku is offering for sublease a 162,600-square-foot office building in the Coleman Highline Tech Campus, a 15 million-sf property in San Jose, Calif The streaming company has hired Colliers to market the space, at 1143 Coleman Ave,...
BisNow JBG Smith Properties Inc has sold an 80 percent stake in its 291,000-square-foot headquarters at 4747 Bethesda Ave in Bethesda, Md, for $196 million The buyer of the stake could not be learned The company had developed the 15-story building...
Charlotte Business Journal Knightvest Capital has bought the Apartments at Brayden, a 332-unit property in Fort Mill, SC, for $70 million, or about $210,843/unit The Dallas company purchased the three-story property from an affiliate of White Oak...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Balogh Family Partnership has paid $1425 million, or about $14787/sf, for One President’s Plaza, a 96,376-square-foot office building in Tampa, Fla A private equity firm calling itself Tampa Eisenhower LLC was the...
The Real Deal A venture of Monian Group and Bushburg Properties has reached a deal to sell the 467-unit apartment property at 123 Linden St in Brooklyn, NY for between $325 million and $335 million, or up to $717,345/unit The 26-story building,...
The Registry Jamison Properties has sold the 68,845-square-foot medical-office building at 701 East 28th St in Long Beach, Calif, for $29 million, or $42124/sf CBRE brokered the deal for the Los Angeles investment firm and the unnamed buyer The...
Dallas Morning News United Pacific Industries has bought a 279,180-square-foot warehouse property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Long Beach, Calif, truck and auto parts company purchased the industrial building, at 3827 North McDonald...