REBusiness Online J&L Cos has completed construction on Fifty-Five Union, a 403-unit apartment property in the Iron Bound neighborhood of Newark, NJ Leasing is underway at the property, which has a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with...
Crain’s New York Business New York City government officials are itching to develop a program to replace the now-expired 421-a tax abatement, which had provided tax breaks to developers for including affordable units in their apartment...
Crain’s Chicago Business Groupon is terminating its 300,000-square-foot lease at 600 West Chicago Ave, a 16 million-sf office property in Chicago The online marketplace paid $96 million to exit its lease next January The deal originally was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 297,548-square-foot office building at 500 Mamaroneck Ave in the Westchester County, NY, town of Harrison that Empire State Realty Trust Inc sold for $53 million, or $178/sf, has been split into fee and...
REBusiness Online Co-op Solutions has agreed to lease 99,700 square feet of office space at the 150,996-sf Palisade Building in West Des Moines, Iowa The financial services company is taking the space from the property’s, R&R Realty Group...
The Real Deal Roku is offering for sublease a 162,600-square-foot office building in the Coleman Highline Tech Campus, a 15 million-sf property in San Jose, Calif The streaming company has hired Colliers to market the space, at 1143 Coleman Ave,...
The Washington, DC, office market had an availability rate of 217 percent in the first quarter - a record high - according to Savills Meanwhile, its office inventory fell to 1221 million sf from 124 million sf at the same time in 2022...
REJournalscom Molson Coors Beverage Co has agreed to lease 83,848 square feet of office space at BMO Tower, a 148 million-sf office property in Chicago The brewing company, which was represented by Cushman & Wakefield, will take its space when...
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development funded only 168 loans totaling $3 billion against apartment and seniors-housing properties during its second fiscal quarter, which ended March 31 That was down 49 percent from a year ago Likewise,...