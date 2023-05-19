Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online A venture of PCCP LLC and Endeavor Development has broken ground on the second and final phase of the Arbor Lakes Business Park, an 849,097-square-foot industrial property in Maple Grove, Minn PCCP, of Los Angeles, and Endeavor, of...
REBusiness Online Lightstone Group has completed construction of the 303-room Moxy Hotel in Manhattan’s Lower East Side The property, at 145 Bowery St, includes a Japanese restaurant, rooftop bar, nightclub, lobby café, coworking spaces and...
REBusiness Online J&L Cos has completed construction on Fifty-Five Union, a 403-unit apartment property in the Iron Bound neighborhood of Newark, NJ Leasing is underway at the property, which has a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group and Fontainebleau Development has wrapped up construction on Manor Hialeah, a 642-unit apartment property in Hialeah, Fla Work on the apartments began nearly two years ago The property...
South Florida Business Journal Compson Associates has proposed building the Aletto at Sanborn Square office and retail project in downtown Boca Raton, Fla The local developer wants to build the property on a 131-acre site at 110, 120, 132 and 136...
Crain’s New York Business New York City government officials are itching to develop a program to replace the now-expired 421-a tax abatement, which had provided tax breaks to developers for including affordable units in their apartment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bridge Logistics Properties has lined up $7026 million of mortgage financing from CIBC against a portfolio of seven industrial buildings with 543,731 square feet Bridge Logistics is the industrial-property...
The Real Deal Starwood Property Trust is expected to take the Shops at the LondonHouse, a 30,000-square-foot retail property along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, through foreclosure The Miami mortgage REIT last quarter had placed a $42 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Decron Properties is offering for sale two apartment properties with a total of 399 units in Thousand Oaks, Calif The Los Angeles investor has hired Marcus & Millichap’s...