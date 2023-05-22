Log In or Subscribe to read more
JLL Capital Markets has secured $385 million of financing for the construction of Residences at Bolivar, a 184-unit apartment property in Cleveland The financing, which was provided by an unnamed regional bank, was arranged on behalf of the...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Developers has proposed building a 96-unit condominium building in North Miami The local developer is planning the 18-story property for a 079-acre site along Biscayne Bay, at 11950 North Bayshore Drive, which it...
Charlotte Business Journal Blue Heron Asset Management has proposed building a 294-unit apartment property in downtown Pineville, NC, about 14 miles south of Charlotte, NC The Raleigh, NC, developer is planning the five-story property for a 48-acre...
Rentvcom Rockefeller Group is planning to build Cheyenne Industrial Park, a two-building property with 145,600 square feet in Las Vegas The New York developer purchased the development site, at 3102 North Lamb Blvd, for $85 million from a limited...
South Florida Business Journal Plans have been filed for a mixed-use project in North Miami Beach, Fla A Coral Gables, Fla, limited liability company has submitted pre-applications plans with Miami-Dade County officials for the project, which is...
REBusiness Online Westrum Development has completed work on the 211-unit Luxor Lifestyle Apartments Lansdale in the Philadelphia suburb of Lansdale, Pa The property at 117 South Broad St has a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with monthly...
REBusiness Online DH Property Holdings has begun construction on a two-building industrial property at 5000 Richmond St in Philadelphia’s Bridesburg area The two buildings will total 759,210 square feet and are expected to be completed by the...
REBusiness Online A venture of PCCP LLC and Endeavor Development has broken ground on the second and final phase of the Arbor Lakes Business Park, an 849,097-square-foot industrial property in Maple Grove, Minn PCCP, of Los Angeles, and Endeavor, of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The servicer of the $275 million mortgage against the fee interest in the Row Hotel, formerly the Milford Plaza at 700 Eighth Ave in Manhattan, has deemed its advances to no longer be recoverable As a...