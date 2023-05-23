Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Port One Cos has begun work on the Granite Woods Commerce Center, a 500,000-square-foot industrial project at 47 Hackett Hill Road in Hooksett, NH The property will have clear heights of 36 feet, 86 trailer parking stalls, 67...
Dallas Morning News The Mansfield, Texas, City Council has approved preliminary plans for the Admiral Legacy mixed-use project The property has been proposed for a development site at Heritage and Regency parkways, near US Highway 287, about 30...
Multi-Housing News Sunrise Senior Living has opened Sunrise of Orange, a 93-unit seniors-housing property in Orange, Calif The McLean, Va, company built the property at 1301 East Lincoln Ave, about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles It has studio,...
JLL Capital Markets has secured $385 million of financing for the construction of Residences at Bolivar, a 184-unit apartment property in Cleveland The financing, which was provided by an unnamed regional bank, was arranged on behalf of the...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Developers has proposed building a 96-unit condominium building in North Miami The local developer is planning the 18-story property for a 079-acre site along Biscayne Bay, at 11950 North Bayshore Drive, which it...
Charlotte Business Journal Blue Heron Asset Management has proposed building a 294-unit apartment property in downtown Pineville, NC, about 14 miles south of Charlotte, NC The Raleigh, NC, developer is planning the five-story property for a 48-acre...
Rentvcom Rockefeller Group is planning to build Cheyenne Industrial Park, a two-building property with 145,600 square feet in Las Vegas The New York developer purchased the development site, at 3102 North Lamb Blvd, for $85 million from a limited...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Framework Group has paid $785 million for a more than half-acre development site in Tampa, Fla, where it plans to build the second phase of the Place at Channelside apartment property The Tampa developer...
South Florida Business Journal Plans have been filed for a mixed-use project in North Miami Beach, Fla A Coral Gables, Fla, limited liability company has submitted pre-applications plans with Miami-Dade County officials for the project, which is...