Multi-Housing News Banco Inbursa and Pearlmark have provided $233 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the South Pier at Tempe Town Lake mixed-use development in Tempe, Ariz McBride Cohen Co of Tacoma, Wash, is teaming...
JLL Capital Markets has secured $368 million of financing for the construction of a 194-room AC Hotel by Marriott in Pasadena, Calif The three-year loan, which comes with a pair of one-year extension options, was arranged on behalf of the developer,...
Dallas Morning News The Mansfield, Texas, City Council has approved preliminary plans for the Admiral Legacy mixed-use project The property has been proposed for a development site at Heritage and Regency parkways, near US Highway 287, about 30...
Dallas Morning News Cohen Asset Management Inc has bought a distribution facility in Dallas occupied by Amazoncom Inc The Los Angeles investor bought the industrial property, with more than 920,000 square feet at 3351 Balmorhea Drive, from an...
A group of investors led by Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has agreed to pay $24 billion, or just more than 92 percent of par value, for a portfolio of 74 real estate construction loans with a principal balance of $26 billion held by Pacific Western...
JLL Capital Markets has secured $385 million of financing for the construction of Residences at Bolivar, a 184-unit apartment property in Cleveland The financing, which was provided by an unnamed regional bank, was arranged on behalf of the...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $58 million of financing against the 264-unit Brookview Commons apartment property in Danbury, Conn The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of BRT Cos of Danbury and DiMarco Group of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Vornado Realty Trust has turned cautious in the face of higher interest rates and as it prepares to address its upcoming debt maturities The New York REIT has suspended its regular quarterly common stock...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase has provided $1104 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the purchase of Canvas Tempe, an 826-unit student-housing property in Tempe, Ariz University Partners, an affiliate of KKR &...