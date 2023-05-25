Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac has provided $40 million of financing to facilitate MG Properties’ purchase of the Artesia, a 192-unit apartment property in Everett, Wash The San Diego investment manager purchased the...
The Real Deal The RXR Realty venture that owns the 786,985-sf office building at 61 Broadway in lower Manhattan has defaulted on its $325 million of financing Lenders led by Aareal Bank, which hold the loan, are slated to offer it for sale in the...
REBusiness Online St John Properties has purchased a 17-acre parcel in Hunt Valley, Md, with plans to build 110,000 square feet of research and development and retail space on it The site is at the corner of York Road and Wight Avenue, about 18...
AZ Big Media Cohen Asset Management has paid $817 million, or $13628/sf, for the 599,489-square-foot initial phase of Falcon Park 303 in Glendale, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the industrial property from its developer, US Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TriGate Capital has bought the Shops at Wiregrass, a 760,379-square-foot retail property in Wesley Chapel, Fla, for $705 million, or about $9272/sf The Dallas real estate investor financed its purchased in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase has provided $41 million of financing to facilitate Weidner Apartment Homes’ purchase of Joy on 4th, a 234-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the...
Dallas Morning News ZOM Living has lined up $109 million of financing against the Atelier, a 417-unit apartment property in downtown Dallas The Orlando, Fla, developer built the 41-story building at 1801 North Pearl St It has a mix of studio, one-,...
Morgan Stanley has provided $50 million of financing against Tice’s Corner, a 119,197-square-foot shopping center in Woodcliff Lake, NJ, owned by David Adam Realty Inc The loan requires only interest payments for its 10-year term and pays a...
REBusiness Online LCOR has begun leasing The Ryland, a 267-unit apartment property in the Society Hill of neighborhood of Philadelphia The 31-story property, at 1 Dock St, has 44 studios, 154 one-bedroom units, 44 two-bedroom apartments and 25...