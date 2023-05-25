Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on the 113-unit Casamar Residences condominium property in Pompano Beach, Fla Related Group of Miami is building the 21-story property on 307 acres at 900 North Ocean Blvd It already sold most of its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac has provided $40 million of financing to facilitate MG Properties’ purchase of the Artesia, a 192-unit apartment property in Everett, Wash The San Diego investment manager purchased the...
LaPour Partners has received approvals for Arista 26, a 359,800-square-foot industrial property in Broomfield, Colo The Las Vegas developer will build the property at 11250, 11230 and 11210 Wadsworth Parkway, about 16 miles north of Denver It will...
REBusiness Online The redevelopment of a portion of the Mildred C Hailey Apartments in Boston’s Jackson Square area has gotten underway The Community Builders of Boston and the Boston Housing Authority will result in the replacement of 253...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on the first phase of the North Fields mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Columbus Realty Partners, a Dallas apartment building, has started work on a 620-unit property that will be...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co is working on plans to build a massive mixed-use project that will span two towns in Collin County, Texas The Dallas developer has proposed building the Sloan Corners development on 500 acres in Allen and Fairview...
Commercial property prices continued their downward trend, declining by 113 percent in April, according to the MSCI Real Assets Commercial Property Price Index That marks the ninth straight month of declines for the index, a repeat-sales gauge...
Commercial Property Executive Venture One Real Estate has acquired two industrial buildings totaling 404,953 square feet in the Amhurst Lake Business Park in Waukegan, Ill The Rosemont, Ill, company purchased the property as part of a sale-leaseback...
REBusiness Online St John Properties has purchased a 17-acre parcel in Hunt Valley, Md, with plans to build 110,000 square feet of research and development and retail space on it The site is at the corner of York Road and Wight Avenue, about 18...